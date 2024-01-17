Alien Dawn Update 21

If the last update was about porting the game to Unreal 5, this one is about refining the core experience.

That means improved performance, better motion controls, and a more fluid gameplay loop.

​

Big thank you to everyone on Discord that helped me play-test this version and gave me their valuable feedback (theloneranger, livid, valor_fall, Thayden, WavformVR, ThaAnimalOne, droneattack, Samuri, bootleg, chaunteuse, Nick, and TROJENxxMCDANK).

Big performance improvements (especially in later game segments with many NPC enemies)

New vehicle motion controls

New reload mechanic

New map locations

Added more realistic red dot, holographic, and reflex optics

Added many interactive physics objects

Added visual notifications for full inventory slots

Improved gripping and locomotion

Revised Item Wheel

As always, I love to hear from people playing the game, so please reach out if you want to talk about your thoughts about it.

I hope everyone enjoys the improvements in this new update!

Xtian