 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Realms update for 16 January 2024

20240113

Share · View all patches · Build 13167214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Animation bug fixes
-Support for new card balance changes

Please see our Discord server for the full list of card changes.

Changed files in this update

Hero Realms Content Depot 1569701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link