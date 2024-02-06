Ver2.0 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13166879 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 13:26:34 UTC by Wendy

This update adds a new play mode: "Hokkaido Game Survivors".

This is a brand new Suika Game like puzzle combined with Roguelite features.

All 47 prefectures appear, and the most important feature is that you choose your evolutions by

yourself.

Depending on your choice, various effects are triggered: the field becomes narrower, prefectures

bounce stronger, Cows or UFOs can appear.

You can experience a new Suika Game like puzzle.

The ultimate goal is to collect all prefectures and revive the Japanese islands that have sunk into

the sea!

Notice: Application price are being increased to reflect the addition of content.