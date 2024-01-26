Uncover History in 'The Mine' - Out Now!

The day is here, 'The Mine' is released! It's been a long and fantastic journey, with both ups and downs. I could never have imagined how this would turn out when I, in the midst of a pandemic, sat down for the first time with Unreal Engine and began learning to code.

I invite you to explore the 17th-century Swedish copper mines in 'The Mine', A game blending humor with a dive into historical depths. I hope the game brings you as much joy as it did to me while creating it.

Feel free to take a look and join my Discord: https://discord.com/invite/CgKvaubdMb .

I would also be very grateful if you, who have bought the game, take the time to review it here on Steam. It will be a great help for me and my continued development of potential sequels set in the same universe.

Happy exploring in 'The Mine' - remember to keep your torch lit in the dark depths!