Update 2.3

A year since the release of the game and here is the last content update!

Added Easy Mode. (When enabled, the character will dodge automatically)

Added new Main Weapon. (Where to find: [spoiler]Lower District[/spoiler])

Added new outfits for the character. (Where to find: [spoiler]Hats: 1)quest from the Fireplace Keeper; 2) near the Miriecel fireplace; Coats: 1) defeat the new boss; 2) Gray House[/spoiler])

Added a new character and quest.

Added a new boss and a new achievement. (Where to find: [spoiler]Teleport near the fireplace Green Roofs District[/spoiler])

Added Boss Rush mode, where you can replay past boss battles.

Added New Game+.

Added seamless reconnection to the server after death in multiplayer mode.

Fixed a crash with a "Fatal error" when playing in multiplayer mode.

Added new ways on the map.

Added a new consumable item.

Added DLSS 3.5.

FSR 2 was replaced with FSR 3 including Frame Generation.

Added RT reflections, Improved default reflections.

Improved overall performance, optimized clothing simulation, optimized shadow settings.

Changed the character's dodge animations.

Fixed a bug with the character's running animation.

Added the appearance of blood spatter on nearby surfaces upon impact.

Now the demo and full game use the same save files, progress from the demo is transferred to the full game.

Added quick switching between interaction and dodging keys. (A and B on gamepad)

Fixed the incorrect display of some characters in Chinese and Japanese localization.

Korean and Polish localizations have been added, some omissions in the localizations of other languages have been fixed.

Changed the AI of some bosses.

New music added.

Added LAN connection option for multiplayer.

Small balance changes.

Other bug fixes and minor changes.

The demo has also been updated.

Trailer for the update:



A soundtrack containing 21 original tracks from Estencel has also been released.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2736410/Estencel_Soundtrack/

P.S. Thanks to everyone who played my game! I hope that now, after all the released updates, it has become better. One way or another, support for the game does not stop. If you encounter bugs in the game, please report it in the Steam discussions..