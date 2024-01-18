 Skip to content

Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 18 January 2024

Changelog - v0.9.2

Changelog - v0.9.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • Food gathering buttons now have highlight textures when hovering over them.
  • List of improvements now visible in top-right when a settlement is selected (similar to old list in the old Settlement details view)
  • New Report a bug-button added to the HUD to ease feedback collection (opens browser to Forms).
  • Taxation and Food Production drop-down menus now have a Cancel button at the top to prevent from accidentally changing settings to No Rations/Bribe the People.
  • Introducing a new Settlements Overview view, which can be reached by clicking on the 'Settlements' label in the top right of the HUD (still WIP).

Gameplay

  • Can no longer build certain improvements and recruit certain units in some of the introductory scenarios, to ease onboarding.
  • New introductory tutorials added to the Settler.

Input

  • Fixed some issues with Escape button to leave screens when using the mouse as primary input method.
  • Fixed navigation issue with dropdown menus when using a gamepad as primary input method.

Bug

  • Fixed some asserts to debugAssert
  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze.
  • Fixed issue with reviewing old UI-specific tutorials, they are now all exitable with RMB/Escape as expected.
  • Fixed a lag issue which could occur with settlement selected.

Editor

  • Fix camera in level editor
  • FIxed some accessibility issues in the level editor.
  • Fixed season transition for some seasons when clicking Next season in the map editor.
  • Fixed cursor update when hovering over settlement representations in the map editor
  • Fixed an issue where loading maps multiple times in the level editor would cause visual artifacts.
  • Fixed crash issue in editor when setting AI type.
  • Fixed issue where selecting a nation would default make it AI if it was a player nation.

Technical

  • Fixed issue with Research icons not loading on Mac.
  • Fixed UI navigation in horizontal (column) lists when some UI elements are invisible.
  • Fixes to drop down menu interaction.

