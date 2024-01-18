Changelog - v0.9.2

UI
- Food gathering buttons now have highlight textures when hovering over them.
- List of improvements now visible in top-right when a settlement is selected (similar to old list in the old Settlement details view)
- New Report a bug-button added to the HUD to ease feedback collection (opens browser to Forms).
- Taxation and Food Production drop-down menus now have a Cancel button at the top to prevent from accidentally changing settings to No Rations/Bribe the People.
- Introducing a new Settlements Overview view, which can be reached by clicking on the 'Settlements' label in the top right of the HUD (still WIP).
Gameplay
- Can no longer build certain improvements and recruit certain units in some of the introductory scenarios, to ease onboarding.
- New introductory tutorials added to the Settler.
Input
- Fixed some issues with Escape button to leave screens when using the mouse as primary input method.
- Fixed navigation issue with dropdown menus when using a gamepad as primary input method.
Bug
- Fixed some asserts to debugAssert
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze.
- Fixed issue with reviewing old UI-specific tutorials, they are now all exitable with RMB/Escape as expected.
- Fixed a lag issue which could occur with settlement selected.
Editor
- Fix camera in level editor
- FIxed some accessibility issues in the level editor.
- Fixed season transition for some seasons when clicking Next season in the map editor.
- Fixed cursor update when hovering over settlement representations in the map editor
- Fixed an issue where loading maps multiple times in the level editor would cause visual artifacts.
- Fixed crash issue in editor when setting AI type.
- Fixed issue where selecting a nation would default make it AI if it was a player nation.
Technical
- Fixed issue with Research icons not loading on Mac.
- Fixed UI navigation in horizontal (column) lists when some UI elements are invisible.
- Fixes to drop down menu interaction.
19.14 CET
