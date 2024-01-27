- Add split lines between different parts of the WeatherPanel
- Cleanup old Main UI components
- Migrate remaining toolbars to new UI, various other fixes
- Migrate Scenario panel to new UI
- Fix issue with CameraController UI hover check being executed from InputHandler
- Hide placement tooltip when mouse is over UI
- Disable scroll-zoom when mouse is over UI
- Rebuild Event Notification UI
- Set fixed InfoPanel width
- Add new StatusBar implementation with more indicators and integrated with Event Control Center Panel
- Various (unity-internal) settings changes
- Set allocated and first person interactable again on bar tent
- Invoke CrewGroup Spawn event only after actually initialising Crew GroupMembers
- Update entity controllers and state serialization to call Group.InitMembers directly
- Cleanup systems
- Refactor Group Character spawning to be performed from wrapper instead of system using ECB running from main game thread
- Refactor character naming to be performed from wrapper on main thread instead of relying on threaded system needing to copy all names for each job every frame
- Finally fix plots always being rendered on start, without the plots sidebar being shown
- Focus camera on Plot center when selected
- Re-implement focus from infopanel
- Fix SimulationController weather temp generation
- Fix to ensure character groups with scheduled activities but no current activity can be serialized properly
- Refactor input handling to only use single static instance of InputActions asset on AppController
- Finally add a method to retrieve selected entity from GameController, use it to deselect character entity if selected when character is despawned
- Fix menu button styling, add alert and secondary button styles
- Don't discard stage performance data once the performance is finished, allows for many improvements to stage management later on. Minor improvements on loading performances for an already started event from a save.
- Store Crew Hire Expenses in save
- Ensure Crew count per type is calculated correctly when loading a saved event
- Rebuild Resource Stock transfer system
- Minor error log improvement
