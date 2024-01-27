 Skip to content

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 27 January 2024

v0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13165110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add split lines between different parts of the WeatherPanel
  • Cleanup old Main UI components
  • Migrate remaining toolbars to new UI, various other fixes
  • Migrate Scenario panel to new UI
  • Fix issue with CameraController UI hover check being executed from InputHandler
  • Hide placement tooltip when mouse is over UI
  • Disable scroll-zoom when mouse is over UI
  • Rebuild Event Notification UI
  • Set fixed InfoPanel width
  • Add new StatusBar implementation with more indicators and integrated with Event Control Center Panel
  • Various (unity-internal) settings changes
  • Set allocated and first person interactable again on bar tent
  • Invoke CrewGroup Spawn event only after actually initialising Crew GroupMembers
  • Update entity controllers and state serialization to call Group.InitMembers directly
  • Cleanup systems
  • Refactor Group Character spawning to be performed from wrapper instead of system using ECB running from main game thread
  • Refactor character naming to be performed from wrapper on main thread instead of relying on threaded system needing to copy all names for each job every frame
  • Finally fix plots always being rendered on start, without the plots sidebar being shown
  • Focus camera on Plot center when selected
  • Re-implement focus from infopanel
  • Fix SimulationController weather temp generation
  • Fix to ensure character groups with scheduled activities but no current activity can be serialized properly
  • Refactor input handling to only use single static instance of InputActions asset on AppController
  • Finally add a method to retrieve selected entity from GameController, use it to deselect character entity if selected when character is despawned
  • Fix menu button styling, add alert and secondary button styles
  • Don't discard stage performance data once the performance is finished, allows for many improvements to stage management later on. Minor improvements on loading performances for an already started event from a save.
  • Store Crew Hire Expenses in save
  • Ensure Crew count per type is calculated correctly when loading a saved event
  • Rebuild Resource Stock transfer system
  • Minor error log improvement

