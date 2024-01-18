Fantasy Kommander Eukarion Wars is now LIVE on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 13164889 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 14:39:16 UTC by Wendy

We're excited to announce that Fantasy Kommander: Eukarion Wars is now available on Steam!

Developed by us and released for the first time in 2013, now in collaboration with Troglobytes Games and Untold Games, Fantasy Kommander is back!

Our turn-based strategy game invites you to command armies, unravel captivating storylines, and relive a classic experience with pre-rendered 90s-style graphics.

Special Launch Price: $4.99 (38% off from $7.99) - Limited Time Offer!

Immerse Yourself in Epic Battles:

Embark on a medieval-inspired isometric fantasy journey, mastering the intricacies of the Archangelus tactical simulation system on hexagonal maps.

Discover Mysterious Enemies:

Follow the guidance of Emperor Karl and the Grand Council of Mages as you uncover a mysterious enemy plotting in the shadows. Lead Heroes – Humans, Elves, and Dwarves – to triumph across the Empire of Adamantia and uncharted lands.

Conquer Realms, Be Forever Victorious:

Engage in multiple battles, each offering gold, fame points, and various benefits for successful completion. With a complex battle system, immersive narrative, and over 70 unique units, Fantasy Kommander promises an unparalleled gaming experience.

Don't miss out on this epic adventure! Grab your copy now on Steam and lead your armies to victory!