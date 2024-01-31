 Skip to content

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition update for 31 January 2024

Patch 1.7.3

Patch 1.7.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Addressed and fixed various crashes for multiple platforms
  • Addressed an issue that was causing users to get stuck on a loading screen while entering the Firehouse. If this still occurs to you please let us know either via socials or Discord
  • Fixed an issue where certain contracts related to shooting ghost targets were not tracking and saving stats properly
  • Fixed an issue where Busters could not target rifts that were inside certain destroyed objects
  • Fixed an issue where Ghosts could not interact with rifts that were inside certain destroyed objects
  • Fixed an issue where players names on the in-game friends list would appear as "???" if the name contained non-English characters on the Nintendo Switch

