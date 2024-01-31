Patch 1.7.3

General
- Addressed and fixed various crashes for multiple platforms
- Addressed an issue that was causing users to get stuck on a loading screen while entering the Firehouse. If this still occurs to you please let us know either via socials or Discord
- Fixed an issue where certain contracts related to shooting ghost targets were not tracking and saving stats properly
- Fixed an issue where Busters could not target rifts that were inside certain destroyed objects
- Fixed an issue where Ghosts could not interact with rifts that were inside certain destroyed objects
- Fixed an issue where players names on the in-game friends list would appear as "???" if the name contained non-English characters on the Nintendo Switch
