 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 update for 9 February 2024

Update 02-09-2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13161666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summary

  • Recoveries adjusted, some moves used for recovery that aren’t Special Up moves now are not recovered after the character has been hit. Some moves can now only air stall once per air time.
  • Fixed tech interactions
  • Fixed Garfield’s Sugar Rush glitch

General

  • Fixed projectiles getting destroyed when hitting the vertical sides of thin platforms
  • Can no longer Slime Cancel Landing lag from Fall Helpless state
  • Fixed dash attack getting buffered out of tech situations instead of Light Attacks
  • Fix for grab pummel giving slime points to incorrect character
  • Fixes to quick play/ranked matchmaking
  • Characters can now wall jump with their backs towards the wall.
  • Rebound state no longer makes the character leave edge
  • Fixed issue in which a character would enter an aerial state after tech in place causing roll distance issues
  • Fixed an issue where movement buffs affected the way characters during ledge getups
  • Fixed an issue where Gamecube Controllers started using Xbox Layout, making certain buttons swap between each other.
  • Fixed an instability issue with Gamecube Controllers where they would get disconnected and added as extra controllers internally, causing several issues.

A lot of characters had a balance pass, if you want to read about them and a more in depth look of all of the changes, please visit nickelodeonallstarbrawl.com

Changed files in this update

Depot 2017081 Depot 2017081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link