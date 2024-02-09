Update 02-09-2024

Summary

Recoveries adjusted, some moves used for recovery that aren’t Special Up moves now are not recovered after the character has been hit. Some moves can now only air stall once per air time.

Fixed tech interactions

Fixed Garfield’s Sugar Rush glitch

General

Fixed projectiles getting destroyed when hitting the vertical sides of thin platforms

Can no longer Slime Cancel Landing lag from Fall Helpless state

Fixed dash attack getting buffered out of tech situations instead of Light Attacks

Fix for grab pummel giving slime points to incorrect character

Fixes to quick play/ranked matchmaking

Characters can now wall jump with their backs towards the wall.

Rebound state no longer makes the character leave edge

Fixed issue in which a character would enter an aerial state after tech in place causing roll distance issues

Fixed an issue where movement buffs affected the way characters during ledge getups

Fixed an issue where Gamecube Controllers started using Xbox Layout, making certain buttons swap between each other.

Fixed an instability issue with Gamecube Controllers where they would get disconnected and added as extra controllers internally, causing several issues.

A lot of characters had a balance pass, if you want to read about them and a more in depth look of all of the changes, please visit nickelodeonallstarbrawl.com