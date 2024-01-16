New patch (0.1.31) is out maybe reviving Farmers and adding new secret heroes :)
Balance:
-
Brother Gambler: For every 2 -> 3 lost unspent gold+mana. Hero mana 2 -> 3
-
Demeter: 1x2 -> 0x2
-
Guan Yin: 0x2 -> 1x2 attack
-
Icarus: +1 -> +3 hp
-
Auri: +2/3 -> +2/2
-
Hermes: Slay: +0/-1 -> +1/1 and removed Flying
-
Lady of the Lake: Moved to only Chaos mode
-
Tempi: added Mage tag
-
Angelic Commander can buff another Angelic commander
-
Cat Queen: +3/2 -> +3/1
-
Fluff Leader: added Aura keyword
-
Herding Dog: Removed Farmer type
-
Fisherman and Flounder changed to: Your Farmers retain 70% of Food Stats after a fight. Entrance ....
-
Mirror Fairy: Moved to only Chaos mode
-
Sherlock: doesn't work on end-of-fight hero attack anymore
-
Tyrannical Nero: Entrance +4/3 -> +3/2
-
Woman in the Moon: +15/15 -> +20/20
-
Broker's Brooch: also works on selling items
-
Wishing Fountain: wait 4 -> 3 turns
-
Weird Compass: Level 3 -> 4
-
Broken Spell Reflector: 1 -> 2 characters
-
Blackbeard's cursed Spyglass: Lose gold 7 -> 5
-
Mana Catalyst: +1/2 -> +2/3
-
Power Bag: +3/1 -> 4/2 and removed hand space restriction
-
Mage Gloves: Level 5 -> 6
-
Silver Dagger: Cut
-
Symbol of Unity: Level 6 -> 5 and only works on Aura + cares about Fluff.
-
Lose the fight, win the war..: Now gives +xp on cast. Tie doesn't count anymore (need to actually lose to get the xp)
-
Unstable Growth: Tie doesn't count anymore (need to actually win to not lose the xp)
-
Simple Spellbook: 3 -> 2 gold
-
Icarus' Wings: 10 -> 9 gold
-
Will Charm: 10 -> 9 gold
New:
-
New hero: King Midas: You only need 2 copies to triple characters, but instead of a treasure you get 1 gold instead.
-
Increased maximum queue time 80s -> 90s. Maximum queue time for players >3k is 180s to increase quality of matches.
-
Matchmaking now matches >4k players with all other >4k players
-
Reduced mmr gains when playing against saved boards in realtime mode
-
Storybook, Wish for Future now also affect the current shop
-
Added a counter to Tyrannical Nero, Adventuring Husky
-
@attuma created a twitch bot for card descriptions :heart: read more here https://discord.com/channels/1159819681180422194/1184887478549753876/1194419611597283348
-
Prepared the game for a Twitch extension
-
Added shortcut for "Ready"/"Start Fight" default Return
-
Added Chinese translation thanks to @arceusisgood :heart:
-
Added Dutch translation thanks to @inlexus :heart:
-
Added Vietnamese translation thanks to @gabriot :heart:
New secret heroes. Don't expect to see them soon in-game - they are secret after all:
- Anubis: You may never know how to find me. Double your Dying Breath abilities.
- Fairy Godmother: You may never know how to find me. Double your Entrance abilities.
- Lady Spot: You may never know how to find me. Double your Aura abilities.
- The Round Table: You may never know how to find me. Double your Boost abilities.
Fixes:
- Fixed Circe's Cup not removing outgoing Aura/Boost
- Fixed Japanese font
- Fixed layering issue with time controls being over hero description
- Removed disabled heroes from the hero shop
- Fixed Dark Twig counting Stealth units on the hand
- Fixed Blackbeard not showing his buff in shop
- Fixed custom game timer speed 0.1 leading to "Can't connect to fight" error
- Fixed Fisherman giving 100% too many stats
- Clarified Dark Twig
- Fixed Spell Reflector + Wolf Bait not working if you had an un-upgraded wolf on the board
- Fixed bugginess when holding a unit through the "vs" screen
- Fixed Dame Gothel attack order being wrong with summons
- Fixed unit attacking -> transformed into pig -> attacking again (if it survived)
- (Chaos) Fixed Raga Rock destroying a level 7 treasure getting a level 8 treasure
- (Chaos) Fixed Alchemy Altar not taking away the xp on replace
