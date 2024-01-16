 Skip to content

Fairytale Fables update for 16 January 2024

Patch 0.1.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patch (0.1.31) is out maybe reviving Farmers and adding new secret heroes :)

Balance:

  • Brother Gambler: For every 2 -> 3 lost unspent gold+mana. Hero mana 2 -> 3

  • Demeter: 1x2 -> 0x2

  • Guan Yin: 0x2 -> 1x2 attack

  • Icarus: +1 -> +3 hp

  • Auri: +2/3 -> +2/2

  • Hermes: Slay: +0/-1 -> +1/1 and removed Flying

  • Lady of the Lake: Moved to only Chaos mode

  • Tempi: added Mage tag

  • Angelic Commander can buff another Angelic commander

  • Cat Queen: +3/2 -> +3/1

  • Fluff Leader: added Aura keyword

  • Herding Dog: Removed Farmer type

  • Fisherman and Flounder changed to: Your Farmers retain 70% of Food Stats after a fight. Entrance ....

  • Mirror Fairy: Moved to only Chaos mode

  • Sherlock: doesn't work on end-of-fight hero attack anymore

  • Tyrannical Nero: Entrance +4/3 -> +3/2

  • Woman in the Moon: +15/15 -> +20/20

  • Broker's Brooch: also works on selling items

  • Wishing Fountain: wait 4 -> 3 turns

  • Weird Compass: Level 3 -> 4

  • Broken Spell Reflector: 1 -> 2 characters

  • Blackbeard's cursed Spyglass: Lose gold 7 -> 5

  • Mana Catalyst: +1/2 -> +2/3

  • Power Bag: +3/1 -> 4/2 and removed hand space restriction

  • Mage Gloves: Level 5 -> 6

  • Silver Dagger: Cut

  • Symbol of Unity: Level 6 -> 5 and only works on Aura + cares about Fluff.

  • Lose the fight, win the war..: Now gives +xp on cast. Tie doesn't count anymore (need to actually lose to get the xp)

  • Unstable Growth: Tie doesn't count anymore (need to actually win to not lose the xp)

  • Simple Spellbook: 3 -> 2 gold

  • Icarus' Wings: 10 -> 9 gold

  • Will Charm: 10 -> 9 gold

New:

  • New hero: King Midas: You only need 2 copies to triple characters, but instead of a treasure you get 1 gold instead.

  • Increased maximum queue time 80s -> 90s. Maximum queue time for players >3k is 180s to increase quality of matches.

  • Matchmaking now matches >4k players with all other >4k players

  • Reduced mmr gains when playing against saved boards in realtime mode

  • Storybook, Wish for Future now also affect the current shop

  • Added a counter to Tyrannical Nero, Adventuring Husky

  • @attuma created a twitch bot for card descriptions :heart: read more here https://discord.com/channels/1159819681180422194/1184887478549753876/1194419611597283348

  • Prepared the game for a Twitch extension

  • Added shortcut for "Ready"/"Start Fight" default Return

  • Added Chinese translation thanks to @arceusisgood :heart:

  • Added Dutch translation thanks to @inlexus :heart:

  • Added Vietnamese translation thanks to @gabriot :heart:

New secret heroes. Don't expect to see them soon in-game - they are secret after all:

  • Anubis: You may never know how to find me. Double your Dying Breath abilities.
  • Fairy Godmother: You may never know how to find me. Double your Entrance abilities.
  • Lady Spot: You may never know how to find me. Double your Aura abilities.
  • The Round Table: You may never know how to find me. Double your Boost abilities.

Fixes:

  • Fixed Circe's Cup not removing outgoing Aura/Boost
  • Fixed Japanese font
  • Fixed layering issue with time controls being over hero description
  • Removed disabled heroes from the hero shop
  • Fixed Dark Twig counting Stealth units on the hand
  • Fixed Blackbeard not showing his buff in shop
  • Fixed custom game timer speed 0.1 leading to "Can't connect to fight" error
  • Fixed Fisherman giving 100% too many stats
  • Clarified Dark Twig
  • Fixed Spell Reflector + Wolf Bait not working if you had an un-upgraded wolf on the board
  • Fixed bugginess when holding a unit through the "vs" screen
  • Fixed Dame Gothel attack order being wrong with summons
  • Fixed unit attacking -> transformed into pig -> attacking again (if it survived)
  • (Chaos) Fixed Raga Rock destroying a level 7 treasure getting a level 8 treasure
  • (Chaos) Fixed Alchemy Altar not taking away the xp on replace

