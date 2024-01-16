New patch (0.1.31) is out maybe reviving Farmers and adding new secret heroes :)

Balance:

Brother Gambler: For every 2 -> 3 lost unspent gold+mana. Hero mana 2 -> 3

Demeter: 1x2 -> 0x2

Guan Yin: 0x2 -> 1x2 attack

Icarus: +1 -> +3 hp

Auri: +2/3 -> +2/2

Hermes: Slay: +0/-1 -> +1/1 and removed Flying

Lady of the Lake: Moved to only Chaos mode

Tempi: added Mage tag

Angelic Commander can buff another Angelic commander

Cat Queen: +3/2 -> +3/1

Fluff Leader: added Aura keyword

Herding Dog: Removed Farmer type

Fisherman and Flounder changed to: Your Farmers retain 70% of Food Stats after a fight. Entrance ....

Mirror Fairy: Moved to only Chaos mode

Sherlock: doesn't work on end-of-fight hero attack anymore

Tyrannical Nero: Entrance +4/3 -> +3/2

Woman in the Moon: +15/15 -> +20/20

Broker's Brooch: also works on selling items

Wishing Fountain: wait 4 -> 3 turns

Weird Compass: Level 3 -> 4

Broken Spell Reflector: 1 -> 2 characters

Blackbeard's cursed Spyglass: Lose gold 7 -> 5

Mana Catalyst: +1/2 -> +2/3

Power Bag: +3/1 -> 4/2 and removed hand space restriction

Mage Gloves: Level 5 -> 6

Silver Dagger: Cut

Symbol of Unity: Level 6 -> 5 and only works on Aura + cares about Fluff.

Lose the fight, win the war..: Now gives +xp on cast. Tie doesn't count anymore (need to actually lose to get the xp)

Unstable Growth: Tie doesn't count anymore (need to actually win to not lose the xp)

Simple Spellbook: 3 -> 2 gold

Icarus' Wings: 10 -> 9 gold