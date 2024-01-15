🔥 Time Survivors 🔥 is available NOW!

Time Survivors is a bullet heaven \ horde survival indie game that offers a unique blend of action, creatively(?) reimagined history, and roguelike mechanics. As you step into the shoes of historic heroes, each with their unique abilities, you'll traverse battles across various eras while exploring our deep meta-progression system.
Time Survivors is officially live on Steam! 🚀
Grab it now and save 20% to upgrade to the full version of Time Survivors: Chapter 0!
Your savegame will be automatically imported
We've poured 14 months of passion and hard work into this game, and we're thrilled to finally share it with you.
🔥 A bullet heaven game with a twist
🔥 Distinct abilities for each character, making every run unique
🔥 Hordes of enemies, challenging quests, secrets, and epic boss fights
🔥 Customize your characters' growth with our meta progression system
Leave a Review
We have a small favor to ask: after playing Time Survivors for a bit, could you drop a Steam review?
Steam reviews are crucial for a game's success. More reviews mean greater visibility, leading to more players seeing our game and enabling us to better support it.
Your honest feedback, good or bad, really helps us gain visibility and improve. It means a lot to our tiny team, and you can always update your review later. Thanks a lot!
RELEASE NOTES v1.02
[Brand New Features]
- Steam Achievements!
- New stages and enemies: The Egyptian Age, The Ice Age, The Skies of Egypt
- New characters: Napoleon, Van Gogh, Mulan, Hua Hu
- 5th Weapon+Item slot
- Yoyo Weapon
- Chrono Forge
[Gameplay changes]
- All weapon now have a Legenday Evolution (upgrade character's starting weapon to level 9)
- New more boomerang-y trajectory for the Boomerang weapon (for all the nerds out there: it's a lemniscate curve)
- Enhanced Leo (Cleo's Pet) AI
[QoL \ Fixes]
- Controls:
- Added AZERTY keyboard support
- Character Abilities now triggerable with ENTER key (includeing Numpad ENTER)
- Improved gamepad support in Options menu
- One-handed gamepad support for both left and right hands. You can now play Time Survivors while holding a beer.
- Highlighted level-up card for Legendary Evolution upgrades
- Reduced glare from lightning and Shrinker weapon
- Radioactive Skull weapon: improved visibility
- New and updated loading screen tips
- Fixed: Mulan has a bug where purchased upgrades are not applied to the character
- Fixed: homing bullets now working as expected
- Fixed: lights not handling dynamic changes of intensity and alpha
- Fixed: regression on Meteors shader
- Countless other bug fixes and improvements that we didn't track
Share your feedback and discuss strategies in our Discord community.
Thanks for playing our game!
- Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team) 🌙🌶️
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/
