🔥 Time Survivors 🔥 is available NOW!

Time Survivors is a bullet heaven \ horde survival indie game that offers a unique blend of action, creatively(?) reimagined history, and roguelike mechanics. As you step into the shoes of historic heroes, each with their unique abilities, you'll traverse battles across various eras while exploring our deep meta-progression system.

Time Survivors is officially live on Steam! 🚀

Grab it now and save 20% to upgrade to the full version of Time Survivors: Chapter 0!

Your savegame will be automatically imported

We've poured 14 months of passion and hard work into this game, and we're thrilled to finally share it with you.

🔥 A bullet heaven game with a twist

🔥 Distinct abilities for each character, making every run unique

🔥 Hordes of enemies, challenging quests, secrets, and epic boss fights

🔥 Customize your characters' growth with our meta progression system

Leave a Review

We have a small favor to ask: after playing Time Survivors for a bit, could you drop a Steam review?

Steam reviews are crucial for a game's success. More reviews mean greater visibility, leading to more players seeing our game and enabling us to better support it.

Your honest feedback, good or bad, really helps us gain visibility and improve. It means a lot to our tiny team, and you can always update your review later. Thanks a lot!

RELEASE NOTES v1.02

[Brand New Features]

Steam Achievements!

New stages and enemies: The Egyptian Age, The Ice Age, The Skies of Egypt

New characters: Napoleon, Van Gogh, Mulan, Hua Hu

5th Weapon+Item slot

Yoyo Weapon

Chrono Forge

[Gameplay changes]

All weapon now have a Legenday Evolution (upgrade character's starting weapon to level 9)

New more boomerang-y trajectory for the Boomerang weapon (for all the nerds out there: it's a lemniscate curve)

Enhanced Leo (Cleo's Pet) AI

[QoL \ Fixes]

Controls:

Added AZERTY keyboard support

Character Abilities now triggerable with ENTER key (includeing Numpad ENTER)

Improved gamepad support in Options menu

One-handed gamepad support for both left and right hands. You can now play Time Survivors while holding a beer.

Highlighted level-up card for Legendary Evolution upgrades

Reduced glare from lightning and Shrinker weapon

Radioactive Skull weapon: improved visibility

New and updated loading screen tips

Fixed: Mulan has a bug where purchased upgrades are not applied to the character

Fixed: homing bullets now working as expected

Fixed: lights not handling dynamic changes of intensity and alpha

Fixed: regression on Meteors shader

Countless other bug fixes and improvements that we didn't track

Share your feedback and discuss strategies in our Discord community.

Thanks for playing our game!

Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team) 🌙🌶️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Discord || Twitter