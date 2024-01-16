Update v0.14 is LIVE!

Patch releasing approximately 12.30 GMT January 16th, 2024.

Introduction

Happy New Year, Champions!

It’s 2024 and time for our first major update of the year. Who better then to help us see in the year of the dragon than the legendary swordmaster himself, Kwang!

That’s not all though, as we’ve got the usual bunch of important Hero and Item balance changes alongside a fresh collection of new skins in the store.

V0.14 is also the penultimate major content release of Season 3. We’re excited to share more about V0.15 and our next original Hero very soon, so watch this space for more!

Let’s get to it!

A New Hero Appears!

Raise the Heavenly Blade, with Kwang!

The master of the sacred sword is back!

Kwang is a durable and strategic fighter, locking down his opponents before electrifying them with his legendary sword skills.

Abilities:



Strike of the Heavens [Passive]:

Effect: When Kwang damages Enemies with abilities his Heavenly Blade becomes Energized with electricity for 5s, stacking up to 3 times.

Whilst Energized, Kwang’s next basic attack strikes lightning from above dealing 10 (+4 per level) (+10% Magical Power) magical damage to the Target and nearby Enemies.

If Strike of the Heavens damages an Enemy Hero, Kwang reduces his basic ability cooldowns by 0.5s.

Slice [Basic Attack]:

BAT: 1.15

Effect: Melee basic attack dealing 55 (+80% Bonus Physical Power) physical damage.

Judgement of the Heavens [Primary]:

CD: 16/15.25/14.5/13.75/13

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Effect: Kwang throws the Heavenly Blade up to 1650 units away, dealing 70/95/120/145/170 (+30% Magical Power) magical damage to nearby Enemies upon landing.

Enemies hit by the Blade will be Tethered to it for 1.5s. Recalling the Blade early will break the Tether.

Surge of the Heavens [Secondary]:

CD: 16/15/14/13/12

Cost: 60

CD: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8

Cost: 70

Effect: Kwang dashes forward dealing 55/80/105/130/155 (+35% Magical Power) to all Enemies he passes through.

When the Blade is in the world, if Kwang dashes within 300 units of its radius he will summon it back to his hand with a crash of lightning, dealing the damage to all nearby Enemy Units and Knocking them Up for 0.75s.

Light of the Heavens [Alternate]:

CD: 13/12//11/10/9

Cost: 50

Effect: Light strikes the Heavenly Blade, dealing damage to nearby Enemy Units.

While holding the Blade, it deals 70/110/150/190/230 (+40% Magical Power) magical damage and grants Kwang a 80/115/150/185/220 (+40% Magical Power) Shield for 3s.

If the Blade is in the world, it deals 70/120/170/220/270 (+40% Magical Power) true damage instead.

Fury of the Heavens [Ultimate]:

CD: 120/100/80

Cost: 100

Effect: Kwang strikes with the Heavenly Blade, dealing 200/320/440 (+80% Magical Power) magical damage to all nearby Enemies and applying a 40/50/60% Slow for 2s.

If the Blade is in the world, Kwang will teleport to it before striking.

Winterfest 2023 Skins - Last Chance

Due to a bug that prevented PlayStation users from purchasing Platinum*, we’ve extended the sale of Winterfest Skins in the in-game store until January 19th! Head to the store now to pick up a festive treat!

*Purchasing Platinum on PlayStation should be re-enabled as of January 13th, 2023.

Winterfest Skins



Kwang | Heavenly Focus

Take the time to reflect on the true meaning of strength with the meditative Kwang Heavenly Focus skin [rare]!



The Fey | Autumn Keeper

Cause your enemies to Fall before you, with The Fey Autumn Keeper skin [common]!



Riktor | Diesel

Fuel up with the gas-guzzling Riktor Diesel skin [common]!



PlayStation Closed Beta

There’s just a few short weeks left to take part in the Predecessor PlayStation Closed Beta!

Not got your key? Click here to instantly receive a key via email or join our Discord to claim up to 5 keys for you and your friends!

Other Improvements

Controller users can now switch the Virtual Cursor control from Left to Right Stick in the Controller Settings menu.

The controller dead zone Setting can now be reduced to 0% in Controller Settings.

Added some Hints to the in-game Chat Box.

Improved the audio balance of various Minion sound effects.

Balance Changes, Bug Fixes & more.

To see the full list of balance changes in this update, as well as a complete breakdown of the new items and the items we've reworked, please view the full patch notes over on our website.

That's everything this time Champions, what do you think?

Let us know your feedback over on our Discord server or the Predecessor Subreddit.

Until next time!

Kari

Community Lead @ Omeda Studios