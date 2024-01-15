The Last Faith PC Patch 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13158617 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 20:33:05 UTC by Wendy



Curse Bearers,

PC Patch 1.5 for The Last Faith is now available!

This latest update brings widely requested options and enhancements, along with various fixes.

We hope that this new patch will greatly improve your experience with The Last Faith.

(Console patches coming late January 2024)

FEATURED IMPROVEMENTS:

Controller Remapping Added

Player Stat Respec Added

Added NPC Markers on the Map

Stigmas are now activated with a single button.

[spoiler]Beast Mode[/spoiler] is activated by the Hold+Action button.

Marksman Buffs and Game Balance Tuning

Detailed Changelog

Player

Controller Remapping added.

Player Stats Respec: After giving the Teacup to Helenya, players can reset their stats to the original level 1 class chosen.

Instant I-frames on Dodges

Charms can now be equipped independently, without the necessity of having any Stigma equipped.

Stigma and [spoiler]Beast Mode[/spoiler] Activation Changes: Stigmas are now activated with a single button. [spoiler]Beast Mode is activated by Hold+Action button [/spoiler]

[spoiler] Transformation Attack Adjustment (Beast Mode): Removed the unintended buff where transformation attacks in Beast Mode inflicted additional fire damage when fire powder was applied to the Nightfallblade.[/spoiler]

Completion Score Adjustment: The completion score should now accurately reach 100%.

Decreased the Nycrux and stones cost for all firearms.

Nightbade Pistol and Doppietta Damage Increase

Federal-Issue Belt Bullet Increase: Increased the quantity of bullets received from 3 to 5.

Blunderblade Price Adjustment: Reduced its cost in Mariano’s shop to 4800.

Increased the duration of all Elemental Powders by 10 seconds.

General Power Absorption Tuning on spells and weapond

Reduced the Power cost and increased the usage time for Stigma Catalysis.

Increased the power and scaling of the Nighttide’s Rout.

Lowered the focus cost for the Nightfall blade skill attack.

Explosive barrels, frost trap boxes, and Nycrux bombs now deal more damage to enemies and less to the player.

Blood Trap Explosion Hitbox Size Reduction

[spoiler] Elemental powders on weapons no longer affect Eryk’s beast mode attacks. [/spoiler]

Map Improvements

NPC Display on Map: All NPCs are now displayed on the map.

Lost Nycrux is now shown on the map

Bosses

General Enhancements: Added or improved particles and camera shake to every phase 2 transformation and ultimate pattern for all bosses.

Hermann

Enhanced the hitbox collider in phase 2.

Starborn Nighthunter (Macewhip)

Prevented scenarios where the death cutscene didn't end.

Added a lightning strike at the end of the combo.

Yegor & Leena

Fixed an issue causing the camera to lose its static state after the first attempt.

Fixed an issue preventing an extra fire projectile during the escape with a solo buff.

Yegor: Reduced damage collider and prevented knockouts during platform pattern.

Increased charge time for Yegor’s platform pattern to allow easier escape.

Added particles to indicate a buff after a partner's death.

Yegor's Max Poise Increase: Enhanced max poise after Leena’s death (85%→140%).

Leena's Fire Projectile Damage Removal

Prevented Yegor from growling while Leena speaks in the intro.

Burnt Apostate

Fixed a problem causing the boss to get stuck near the gate.

Increased the hitbox of the fire sword stab attack.

[spoiler]Manfred[/spoiler]

Increased the charge time and made the warning for the shadow clone dash pattern clearer to the player.

Slowed the animation speed for the shadow clone slashes pattern.

Slowed the start speed of the leg stomp pattern.

Attack cooldown reduction has been removed in phase 2.

[spoiler]Leena[/spoiler]

Phase 2 no longer initiates instantly; the boss now completes a special animation before entering it.

Increased attack cooldown from 3 to 5.

Increased escape cooldown from 1.8 to 2.5.

Raised the damage of dark pillars and introduced a cooldown group (40→100)

Reduced self harpoon damage from 15% of max HP to 10% of max HP.

Extended the trap damage interval from 0.1 to 0.2.

[spoiler]Caterina & Annabella[/spoiler]

Fixed a bug where dark pillars would momentarily shift position after landing.

The scissor chase pattern will no longer respond to the player being behind; Annabella will flip only when near an arena corner.

Caterina will now teleport to the opposite corner after executing the Dark Pillar + Shoot combo pattern.

Enhanced the phase 2 transformation.

[spoiler]Medeya[/spoiler]

Implemented measures to prevent a known issue that caused the boss to ascend to excessive heights.

Phase 2 now initiates with the ultimate pattern, and visual particles have been incorporated to signal this change.

Introduced a warning indication for the scythe throw pattern.

Enlarged the warning size for thunder strikes to more accurately reflect the actual hitbox.

Extended the cooldown duration for the shield pattern by an additional 4 seconds.

Enhanced the casting speed for lightning slashes in the ultimate pattern by 30%.

[spoiler]Harbinger of Nightmare[/spoiler]

Implemented measures to prevent the boss from becoming invisible or moving out of bounds.

[spoiler]Nyxaroth the Eldritch Wight[/spoiler]

Crystal pattern will now unlock later in the battle, and phase 2 will begin right after it reaches 50% health.

The boss will now teleport more frequently during the encounter.

Added particle warnings to the meteor pattern for better visibility.

Increased the head collider size, bringing it closer to the ground, which enables more weapons to deal critical damage.

Meteors will now fall from only two directions during phase 2.

Reduced the detection range to locate the boss after destroying the crystal from 15 to 13.5 units.

Enemies

Stray Cold One

It is now easier to perform a parry.

Slithering Monstrosity

The grab's active frames are now activated after a delay.

The grab hitbox has been modified to prevent catching the player when they are behind the enemy. Additionally, its range towards the ground has been increased, making it impossible to avoid the grab with a roll.

Masked Obscenity

Quick flip has been removed from the shooting pattern.

Giant Patron

The enemy in Broken Pass will now attempt to maintain a greater distance from its target to avoid situations where the player could attack it without receiving any retaliation while on high ground.

Strange Presence

Resolved an issue where this enemy would teleport out of the scene if the player stood next to a ledge.

Fixed an issue where Eryk would become misaligned with the enemy if they were grabbed while getting onto a ladder.

Addressed an issue where the player could force the enemy to flip from above or below, canceling the teleport animation.

Old Vigilante

Fixed an issue that allowed the player to execute this enemy, even if they weren't stunned.

Weapon Level Status Update Fix: Corrected an issue where, after increasing a weapon's level, the status of other weapons was not updated. This led to some non-levelable weapons not being shaded out or some materials not updating.

Controller UI Reimplementation: Enhanced the UI to display the correct icons for various controllers

Improved support for unknown controllers

Credits can now be skipped after they have been watched once.

Remapping keys on the keyboard will now automatically swap keys if the chosen key is already in use.

Popup Screen Interaction Change: Players now need to hold a button to close popup screens instead of just pressing it once.

Enhanced Item Purchase and Level Up Mechanic: When buying items or leveling up, players can now hold the button to continuously increase the numbers, instead of needing to press the button individually each time.

Improved Item Identification: When picking up special items that trigger a popup screen, the type of the item (e.g., Charm, Stigma, Melee Weapon) is now displayed below its name for clearer identification.

A new cutscene has been added to Esk Mansion to visually depict a gate opening when players successfully complete a puzzle.

Bug Fixes

[spoiler]Leena’s Bow Firebeam Issue: Fixed a problem causing the firebeam from Leena’s Bow to continue casting when the player was grabbed or fell during casting. [/spoiler]

Arena Completion Marking Issue: Resolved an issue marking the arena as complete if the player died to Strange Presence's grab on the last wave.

Skill Focus Consumption Issue: Fixed a problem with player skill focus consumption while pressing certain button combinations.

Double Jump After Charge Attack: Fixed an issue with performing a double jump after a charge attack and quick subsequent jump.

[spoiler]Veiled Maiden Vanishing After Laddak: Fixed an issue that made the Veiled Maiden vanish after defeating Laddak, potentially blocking players from reaching the true ending. [/spoiler]

Fixed a bug that prevented raindrops from appearing in "Broken Pass".

Old Wymond Bug: [spoiler]Resolved an issue where Old Wymond's corpse could be found even though he was present and alive in another location.[/spoiler]

Addressed a display issue with Barsov Electrocution on elevators.

Shop Item Visibility Fix: Resolved an issue that prevented items in the shop from being shaded out when players did not have sufficient Nycrux after a weapon level increase.

Bug Reporting

Bugs can be reported here on our Steam Discussions.

When reporting a bug, please have the following information to hand:

What was the issue?

What game version is displayed in the bottom right of the main menu?

What did you do to have it happen?

Does it happen if you try to reproduce it using the same steps you listed on the previous question?

Which weapons and items were in use?

What are your system specs?

We are continuing to use information shared through bug reports to work on further improvements to the game.

We appreciate your continued support and feedback.

Please let us know what you think about the presented improvements and changes!