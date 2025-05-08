Hi everyone,

We’ve made the decision to sunset Soulbound on June 30th, 2025, as we shift focus toward exciting new developments.

This isn’t the end for Soulbound or our creative journey, it’s a pivot toward something bigger. Keep an eye on Dink’s projects to see where we (and Soulbound’s spirit) pop up next!

Key Details:

Last day available on Steam: June 30, 2025

The game remains playable for existing owners (no online features/server dependencies).

Don't forget to add the game to your library while you still can!

We will be pushing out a small bugfix update before the page disappears, so those who pick up and play can continue to do so with no issues, although further ongoing support will cease.

This small, experimental project taught us a lot, and we’re taking those lessons forward into a new. Stay tuned for updates, we’ll see you soon with updates on what's next for Soulbound!

Follow Dink for updates, and stay tuned. 🔥

Thank you for your support,

Schmoovin Studios