Keyboard Maestro Voyage update for 19 January 2024

Announcing the Release of Keyboard Maestro Voyage

Build 13158006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To all of you who have been aware of and eagerly awaiting this game, thank you for your patience!
We have released the music game "Keyboard Maestro Voyage," playable with both MIDI and PC keyboards!

The promotional video touts it as a "music game that touches the real thing," but of course, how you play is entirely up to you.
We hope you enjoy playing in your favorite style and writing a review would be greatly motivating for us.

As it's a somewhat unusual game that supports MIDI keyboards, if you have any questions, feel free to consult our community or Discord, and we will respond as quickly as possible. Of course, we are also open to bug reports.

We wish you all a wonderful experience!

Discord
https://discord.gg/Q4QXuVzspd

