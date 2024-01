Share · View all patches · Build 13155973 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy



Welcome back, construction enthusiasts! We hope you've all been well and are ready for some heavy-duty construction action coming in 2024!

For now, we're kicking off the year with a teeny tiny hotfix that addresses an issue with transport missions.

Patchnotes Hotfix #9.4

Fixed an issue with transport missions

Have fun on your construction sites! 👷

Your Construction Simulator Team