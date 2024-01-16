Knights of Honor II Patch 1.7.0

This is the sixth major update since the release of Knights of Honor II: Sovereign. This time we focused on rebellions and added new features to allow players to better handle rebellions and unrest.

As always, thank you to everyone who tried this version during our beta and provided us with feedback.

Changes to Rebellions

Even the wisest of rulers sometimes cannot prevent a revolt against their rule. Until now, a rebel army could only be defeated in battle. With this update, we are also giving players the opportunity to give in to the rebels’ demands and restore order quickly.

• New Feature: “Pay off rebellion”

Players can now choose to pay off a rebellion to quickly restore order. Paying off a rebellion costs gold and all conquered provinces are ceded to the rebels. Special rebels like loyalists can also demand additional provinces.

• Imminent rebellions are now indicated by a new icon in the city selection UI together with additional information.

• In some cases, the game now warns players earlier about the risk of rebellions.

Quality of Life Improvements

• Multiplayer: Player kingdoms are now indicated on the map by a special icon in the multiplayer lobby.

• Multiplayer: Banners of allied or enemy human players are now outlined with green/red borders in certain cases like city selection and audience windows.

• It is now possible to reorder units in the city garrison by drag and drop.

• It is now possible to merge units in the city garrison by drag and drop.

• Replaced the previous 0.5 per unit-in-garrison local happiness bonus with an army-presence bonus of 1/level for each unit, including visiting armies.

• Changed the shade of red text to make it more readable.

Balancing

• Reduced the maximum stability penalty for religious differences from 30 to 25.

• Reduced the maximum stability penalty for cultural differences from 15 to 10.

• Reduced the global stability bonus for defeating a rebellion from 15 to 10, but it can now be applied up to 4 times (instead of 3).

• Added a 15 local stability bonus that fades over time after defeating rebels.

Network

• Updated the game’s online library files - fixing a rare multiplayer bug where players could potentially lose some information on their multiplayer campaigns.

Bugfixes

• Removed vassal actions for the Pope.

• Fixed several unification quests.

• Fixed some text issues.