Greetings, New Tester.

From Mojiken Studio, the creators of A Space for the Unbound present a deterministic adventure project —a free downloadable test program.

We are happy to announce that another project from Mojiken Studio is now available and free to play on Steam.

TEST TEST TEST is a puzzle adventure game with retro pixel-art aesthetics where you play as an office employee who somehow becomes the tester of the company’s latest project. As you are stuck in the time loop because of the test, you need to solve cryptic puzzles by gathering information and using critical thinking. Will you be able to finish the test before the timer runs out or will you be stuck forever in the loop?

Attached below is the welcome message from the Company.

▌│█║▌║▌║ ＴＲＩＱＵＥＴＲＡ ＣＯＮＳＵＬＴＩＮＧ ＦＩＲＭ ║ ▌║║█│ ▌

To: Tester

Subject: Welcome to the Test.

Dear testers, we warmly welcome you as the newest tester of NTM Alkindi model v.08 developed by us, Triquetra Consulting Firm, a leading consulting company located in <REDACTED>. We have our deepest gratitude and trust as you have been selected as our model in a beginning point to enhance cognitive and perceptual abilities, paving a new way to a more successful work life.

Please be assured that the test is safe, and you don’t need to have any concerns while undertaking the test. We guarantee your well-being as you will continue working with us under the test. To inform you better, please take a look at our instructional video of what the test is all about.

Don’t forget to submit your report after you take the test to the upper management. All of your findings contribute to finding the answer to getting a step closer to the collective understanding of the universe. We look forward to the results of your time and participation in the test. It is valuable for data in our research to fulfill the equation and understanding of the universe.

— 𝙼𝙴𝚂𝚂𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙴𝙽𝙳 —

All of this is for the betterment of mankind, and you should be proud to take part in this test.

Find other Testers in our company’s platforms.

Signed,

Triquetra Consulting Comittee.