Free Content Update Available Now! Patch Notes for January 15th, 2024

As if this month wasn’t flying by fast enough already, we’re pleased to announce that the speedrunning platformer delight Mr. Run and Jump is ringing in the new year with an exciting content update that seriously ups the ante on replayability.

Today, Atari introduces an all-new game mode to the neon speedrunning hit: Ghost Mode. With this new feature, players can continuously improve their playtimes in any timed trial level by racing against a “ghost” avatar, essentially pitting players against themselves.

After all, what’s a more satisfying achievement than conquering your best time?

In addition to the new gameplay mode, Mr. Run and Jump welcomes a content update providing level and enemy-specific balancing adjustments for an even smoother speedrunning experience.

See full patch notes below: