Mr. Run and Jump update for 15 January 2024

Free Content Update Available Now! Patch Notes for January 15th, 2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As if this month wasn’t flying by fast enough already, we’re pleased to announce that the speedrunning platformer delight Mr. Run and Jump is ringing in the new year with an exciting content update that seriously ups the ante on replayability.

Today, Atari introduces an all-new game mode to the neon speedrunning hit: Ghost Mode. With this new feature, players can continuously improve their playtimes in any timed trial level by racing against a “ghost” avatar, essentially pitting players against themselves.

After all, what’s a more satisfying achievement than conquering your best time?

In addition to the new gameplay mode, Mr. Run and Jump welcomes a content update providing level and enemy-specific balancing adjustments for an even smoother speedrunning experience.

See full patch notes below:

  • An all new time trial ghost feature has been added to the game! Achieving a new fastest time on any level's time trial will save a ghost recording of that run. Player's can now race against those ghost recordings upon replaying a time trial in order to improve their times.
  • Balancing adjustments have been made to Mr. Run and Jump's hitbox.
  • Balancing adjustments have been made to most enemy hitboxes.
  • Small balancing adjustments have been made to several levels.
  • Level in the Dark Realm now take fewer orbs to unlock. Only 100 orbs are need to unlock all Dark Realm levels instead of 120.

