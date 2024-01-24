UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes has launched on Steam!



Today’s the day! UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes is now available to play on Steam!

We have a special message from Kamone-san that was featured on the recent ARC LIVE:

UNDER NIGHT IN BIRTH II: SYS:CELES is a continuation of the story of the “Hollow Night” that started over a decade ago, presented with a complete visual overhaul. Newcomers Kaguya, Tsurugi and Kuon join 21 characters from the previous games in the UNI series. This new title comes complete with updates to the classic UNDER NIGHT IN BIRTH battle system, additional movesets, and the series-first implementation of rollback netcode.

UNI2 Season Pass

Purchase UNI2 now until March 31 and receive the Early Purchase Bonus - UNI2 Season Pass for free! The UNI2 Season Pass features 3 New Playable Characters: Uzuki, Ogre, and Izumi! As an added bonus, the Season Pass will also automatically unlock Kuon.



Check out the Season Pass character profiles and tentative release dates below:

Uzuki: August 2024

Ogre: Feb 2025

Izumi: Aug 2025

UNI2 Live Stream VODS

If you’ve missed fun and streams leading up to release, we’ve got you covered:

Japanese Launch Stream

ARC Live - UNI2 Special with Rynge and Sajam



Special hosts Rynge and Sajam joined us for last week’s ARC Live as we discussed various topics surrounding UNI2. If you also wanted to check out some hands-on gameplay, check out the VOD below:



Players and Characters Featured:

Rynge - Kaguya

Sajam - Byakuya

Daniel - Enkidu, Tsurugi

UNI2 Merch

If you’re interested in some of the UNI2 merch featured in the Live, find them here:

Arc World Tour Finals 2023



UNDER NIGHT IN BIRTH II: SYS:CELES will also be featured in this year’s exciting Arc World Tour Finals!

Find more information and purchase your tickets: CLICK HERE



Let's Divide!

Thank you everyone for your support! We hope you enjoy the final chapter in the tale of the Hollow Night.

Follow us on socials for the latest updates and tag us in your UNI2 posts! We’d love to see how you’re enjoying the game, and check out your gameplay and content!

