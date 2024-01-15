 Skip to content

Run Tank Run update for 15 January 2024

New Tank!!

Hello !

To cater to all tank enthusiasts,
We have decided to introduce three new tanks for use.

  • Jagdpanther38
  • Jagdpanther
  • 75mm M1A1

To celebrate the update, we have special offer with weeklong deal for Jan 15.

Let's fire everything!

