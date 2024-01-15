 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GigaBash update for 15 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.33.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13152835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Lavina Lake crash
  • Fixed Crash when Host suddenly left lobby
  • Fixed Crash in Endless Mode when Mechajuras tries to Grab a player
  • Fixed Crashes when Disconnecting from Host
  • Fixed Crash when Thrown Building explodes
  • Fixed Crash when Destoroyah uses GrabSpecial on Hollow Earth Hazard

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546401 Depot 1546401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link