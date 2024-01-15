- Fixed Lavina Lake crash
- Fixed Crash when Host suddenly left lobby
- Fixed Crash in Endless Mode when Mechajuras tries to Grab a player
- Fixed Crashes when Disconnecting from Host
- Fixed Crash when Thrown Building explodes
- Fixed Crash when Destoroyah uses GrabSpecial on Hollow Earth Hazard
GigaBash update for 15 January 2024
Patch Notes 1.33.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
