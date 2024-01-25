 Skip to content

Monster Knockout update for 25 January 2024

Monster knockout Bounce Update is here

Update

A new mini game is here for you to play with a day or night mode to choose from and achieve a high score

  • some icons and been moved to add an extra icon to the main menu

Fixed

  • Minor bug fixes and glitches

