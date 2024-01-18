Ironing out the wrinkles

Dear Destroyer fans,

Following the release of version 1.0, we have been very happy to hear that you are enjoying the Career Mode and making an effort to get as much war material across the Atlantic as possible. We have also received tons of feedback which has helped us to track down certain issues that some of you have experienced while playing. Consequently, we have prepared a small update to address the most pressing technical issues, and we will continue to track down and eliminate all such inconveniences so that you can enjoy Destroyer without any technical problems getting in the way.

As always, we are very thankful for all your support and feedback, and we hope that you will continue enjoying Destroyer and spreading the word of the game in the new year. We wish you many successfully defended convoys and even more U-boats sent to the bottom!

Artur Salwarowski

Destroyer Lead Designer

Iron Wolf Studio

changelog: