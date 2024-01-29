 Skip to content

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version update for 29 January 2024

Announcing Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D

29 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D releases Jan. 29th, 2024.
The version for users playing on Steam Deck™ will be noted as Ver.1.4.1D in the game.

Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D Patch Notes

Please check the list of changes below for details on the main improvements and fixes in this patch.
Fixes of previously known issues are marked with an asterisk.

  • Added Steam Deck™ support

-  Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered for the game even when the Alt key was held down*

  • Fixed some other minor issues

Issues Under Investigation

We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them.
We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.

  • An issue where a portion of character textures are displayed at a low resolution

We will continue to provide regular updates on future improvements and fixes
as further details are finalized.

Changed files in this update

