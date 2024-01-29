Announcing Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D

Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D releases Jan. 29th, 2024.
The version for users playing on Steam Deck™ will be noted as Ver.1.4.1D in the game.
Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D Patch Notes
Please check the list of changes below for details on the main improvements and fixes in this patch.
Fixes of previously known issues are marked with an asterisk.
- Added Steam Deck™ support
- Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered for the game even when the Alt key was held down*
- Fixed some other minor issues
Issues Under Investigation
We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them.
We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.
- An issue where a portion of character textures are displayed at a low resolution
We will continue to provide regular updates on future improvements and fixes
as further details are finalized.
Changed files in this update