Announcing Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D

Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D releases Jan. 29th, 2024.

The version for users playing on Steam Deck™ will be noted as Ver.1.4.1D in the game.

Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D Patch Notes

Please check the list of changes below for details on the main improvements and fixes in this patch.

Fixes of previously known issues are marked with an asterisk.

Added Steam Deck™ support

- Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered for the game even when the Alt key was held down*

Fixed some other minor issues

Issues Under Investigation

We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them.

We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.

An issue where a portion of character textures are displayed at a low resolution

We will continue to provide regular updates on future improvements and fixes

as further details are finalized.