Announcing Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D

Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D releases Jan. 29th, 2024.
The version for users playing on Steam Deck™ will be noted as Ver.1.4.1D in the game.
Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D Patch Notes
Please check the list of changes below for details on the main improvements and fixes in this patch.
Fixes of previously known issues are marked with an asterisk.
- Added Steam Deck™ support
- Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered for the game even when the Alt key was held down*
- Fixed some other minor issues
Changed files in this update