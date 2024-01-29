Announcing Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D

Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D releases Jan. 29th, 2024.

The version for users playing on Steam Deck™ will be noted as Ver.1.4.1D in the game.

Ver.1.4.1/Ver.1.4.1D Patch Notes

Please check the list of changes below for details on the main improvements and fixes in this patch.

Fixes of previously known issues are marked with an asterisk.

Added Steam Deck™ support

- Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered for the game even when the Alt key was held down*