BUG AND STABILITY FIXES

Bug Fixes
-Fixed an issue where players are unable to view more than their first 50 vehicles in MyHub
-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to view the rejection reason in the vehicle approval process
-Fixed an issue where some players are unable to accept party invites
-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to place flair while trying to complete instructions
-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to place parts in the Garage
-Fixed an issue where the propeller part is missing on custom vehicles
Stability Fixes
-Fixed crash when some players navigates to the Collection Tab
-Fixed crash when the player restarts races
-Fixed low framerate issues after completing a race
Changed files in this update