 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LEGO® 2K Drive update for 17 January 2024

BUG AND STABILITY FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 13142172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
-Fixed an issue where players are unable to view more than their first 50 vehicles in MyHub
-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to view the rejection reason in the vehicle approval process
-Fixed an issue where some players are unable to accept party invites
-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to place flair while trying to complete instructions
-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to place parts in the Garage
-Fixed an issue where the propeller part is missing on custom vehicles

Stability Fixes
-Fixed crash when some players navigates to the Collection Tab
-Fixed crash when the player restarts races
-Fixed low framerate issues after completing a race

Changed files in this update

Depot 1451811 Depot 1451811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link