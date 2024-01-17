BUG AND STABILITY FIXES

Bug Fixes

-Fixed an issue where players are unable to view more than their first 50 vehicles in MyHub

-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to view the rejection reason in the vehicle approval process

-Fixed an issue where some players are unable to accept party invites

-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to place flair while trying to complete instructions

-Fixed an issue where the player is unable to place parts in the Garage

-Fixed an issue where the propeller part is missing on custom vehicles

Stability Fixes

-Fixed crash when some players navigates to the Collection Tab

-Fixed crash when the player restarts races

-Fixed low framerate issues after completing a race