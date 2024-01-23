 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Naval Battle Online update for 23 January 2024

Version 6.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13138086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The player cannot leave the game if someone hits him while leaving the game.
Added cooldown when building a fleet.
Exit button has been edited.
Twinkle limit increased from 1000 to 2500.
The health of Admirals and Salazars has been increased by 2 times.
Raid map elite point rate increased by 2 times.
100M elite points package added. (Can only be purchased once)
10M elite point packages added. (Players with Elite level below 33 can purchase)
Account information system has been edited.
Chat-Bot has been developed.
Some texts have been fixed.
Pirate event added.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2194671 Depot 2194671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link