Version 6.6

The player cannot leave the game if someone hits him while leaving the game.

Added cooldown when building a fleet.

Exit button has been edited.

Twinkle limit increased from 1000 to 2500.

The health of Admirals and Salazars has been increased by 2 times.

Raid map elite point rate increased by 2 times.

100M elite points package added. (Can only be purchased once)

10M elite point packages added. (Players with Elite level below 33 can purchase)

Account information system has been edited.

Chat-Bot has been developed.

Some texts have been fixed.

Pirate event added.