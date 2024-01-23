The player cannot leave the game if someone hits him while leaving the game.
Added cooldown when building a fleet.
Exit button has been edited.
Twinkle limit increased from 1000 to 2500.
The health of Admirals and Salazars has been increased by 2 times.
Raid map elite point rate increased by 2 times.
100M elite points package added. (Can only be purchased once)
10M elite point packages added. (Players with Elite level below 33 can purchase)
Account information system has been edited.
Chat-Bot has been developed.
Some texts have been fixed.
Pirate event added.
Naval Battle Online update for 23 January 2024
Version 6.6
The player cannot leave the game if someone hits him while leaving the game.
