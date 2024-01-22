2023/01/22 Update Patch v20240110.1940

◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements
- We have introduced mitigations to prevent the output log size from increasing over time on dedicated servers.
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not move on dedicated servers.
- Fixed an issue where a warp would occur underground in a cave, causing the player to move to an unintended location in some cases.
◆ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a rotating saw would be installed after a certain amount of time with it equipped.
- Fixed an issue where if you used a bed placed outside a certain area, you would continue to be treated as being inside the area.
- Fixed an issue where plants planted in planters would sometimes become non-existent on the guest side.
- Fixed an issue where the player's starting position was not saved on dedicated servers.
- Fixed an issue where the pet would attack the player when using a taunt when summoning a pet.
Changed files in this update