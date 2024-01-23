 Skip to content

Trans-Siberian Railway Simulator: Prologue update for 23 January 2024

Prologue Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13137222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The prologue has been released! We kindly ask for your feedback and bug reports on the Steam forum. Thank you in advance, and we wish you a great time with our game! We encourage everyone who participated in the game's playtests to check out the officially released prologue. Thanks to your input, we've made some changes, and we we hope that, thanks to this, the publicly released prologue has become better.

