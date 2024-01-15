 Skip to content

Aquarist update for 15 January 2024

House Builder🏡 - Full Release and big discount❗️

Hello gamers
🏡"HOUSE BUILDER"🏡 has just fully released on Steam❗️

📺Watch the latest trailer here:

You can buy the game in a bundle:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25161/Aquarium_in_your_House/

✅You can buy the game separately here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1244630/House_Builder/

We also have great bundles. Check some of them here:

  1. https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37968/Construction_of_Houses/
  2. https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37471/House_Flipper_and_Builder_Together/
  3. https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37966/Thief_and_House_Builder_2/
  4. https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23647/Castle_and_House/

🌎The World is Yours🌎

Have a great time playing,
FreeMind team.

PS. Today we have a lot of discounted games. Check them out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/freemind/#browse

