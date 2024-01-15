 Skip to content

WHAT THE GOLF? update for 15 January 2024

IT'S SLIME TIME!

In our slimiest update yet, chaos has stroke and the golf lab is in disarray.
Golf your way through to the end to unlock a new achievement.

