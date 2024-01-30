It’s Update Time Again!

Share · View all patches · Build 13136079 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone!

It’s update time! Our latest update, the The Honeycomb Update is out now!

So what’s in it?

🌟 Crossplay on PlayStation: Get ready for epic battles as we've enabled Crossplay on PlayStation! Now you can team up or face off against players from various platforms for endless web-slinging fun!

🍯 Honeycomb Platform and Map Updates: Brace yourselves for new maps featuring breakable platforms and fresh twists on classic landscapes. Uncover surprises around every web, and swing into action!

🔄 Revamped Lobby Creation: We've redesigned the lobby creation process, making it smoother and more intuitive. Selecting online or offline modes is a breeze. Less hassle, more heck!

🚀 Optimization Boost: We've fine-tuned both the client and server for an optimal SpiderHeck experience. Enjoy improved speed and stability, ensuring a seamless adventure through the SpiderHeck universe.

🗺️ Maps Optimization: All maps have been optimized for the ultimate SpiderHeck escapade. Dive into each web-filled landscape and discover their intricacies!

We'll also be streaming the new update today at 1900 CET (1800 UK, 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific) on Youtube and Twitch! You can watch here

If you find any bugs or issues please let us know on our Discord here.

Stay heckin' awesome, SpiderHeck community! 🕸️💥