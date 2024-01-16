🕹️ Important Update for Brain Show - New Online Multiplayer Mode!

🚀 We have great news for you!

You can now enjoy an entirely new multiplayer online mode in our game. Thanks to this update, you'll experience the thrill of friendly competition with friends and players from around the world!

Now you can compete online, testing who is the smartest in various quiz categories. Invite friends to private or public games, and even add bots to fully customize your experience!

We are currently working on a small update that will soon bring fresh questions to existing categories.

Get ready for new challenges!

Thank you for your support and for being with us on this exciting journey. We hope you'll enjoy the new features! 🎉

🧠 Thanks for your passion!🎮



~Simplicity Team