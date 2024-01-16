 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brain Show update for 16 January 2024

🕹️ Important Update for Brain Show - New Online Multiplayer Mode!

Share · View all patches · Build 13135676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🚀 We have great news for you!

You can now enjoy an entirely new multiplayer online mode in our game. Thanks to this update, you'll experience the thrill of friendly competition with friends and players from around the world!

👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥

Now you can compete online, testing who is the smartest in various quiz categories. Invite friends to private or public games, and even add bots to fully customize your experience!

👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥👥


We are currently working on a small update that will soon bring fresh questions to existing categories.

Get ready for new challenges!

Thank you for your support and for being with us on this exciting journey. We hope you'll enjoy the new features! 🎉

🔄 Don't forget to update the game and share your thoughts!
🧠 Thanks for your passion!🎮


~Simplicity Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2235151 Depot 2235151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link