American Truck Simulator update for 15 January 2024

American Truck Simulator - Steering Creations Pack Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back in 2016, we partnered up with Steering Creations, Inc. to release a unique DLC for American Truck Simulator that introduced a range of Custom Steering Wheels in-game. Today, we are happy to share that we are able to continue this partnership and release a free update that refreshes the current offerings as well as introducing a new range of additional Steering Wheels for your truck!


If you already own this DLC or you are considering getting it, you'll discover 25 new wheel designs, selected from Steering Creations Inc's latest 2024 catalogue. From modern designs to retro styled wheels, you can find a variety of new options to use on your next journey.






That's not all however, as owners of this DLC will now have the option to choose between using an 18" or 20" steering wheel for their cab. We've also taken this opportunity to update the existing steering wheels already featured in this pack. It was important to our team members to give existing steering wheels a new, fresh and updated look by updating the chrome material featured on them. We hope you enjoy adding more shine to the interior of your rig with these updated chrome textures.




In total, you'll now have the option choose from over 50 steering wheels! From Wooden to Leather styled designs, we look forward to seeing how you'll customise your truck cab with these new options.






We hope you enjoy this free update to the Steering Creations Pack for American Truck Simulator on Steam. Be sure to share with us and Steering Creations your screenshots featuring some of the new wheels in your cab on Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/520550/American_Truck_Simulator__Steering_Creations_Pack/

