GO MECHA BALL IS NOW AVAILABLE ☄️

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

ATTENTION, GO MECHA BALLERS! 📢

You can now play Go Mecha Ball on Steam!

After a 4 year journey of development, we're finally able to release Go Mecha Ball to the world. We're so proud of the game we've made and we hope that you love it as much as we do.

Get ready to load up and roll out, all in the name of FUN!

Watch the launch trailer here 👇



And of course, get Go Mecha Ball here! 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2008510/Go_Mecha_Ball/

Thank you for all your support

Whale Peak Games & Super Rare Originals

p.s. Please note that save data from the demo and other pre-release versions will not carry forward to the final release.