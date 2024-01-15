[1.0.26.4437] "George Sand Update" - Version Notes

CHANGES & ADDITIONS
- Added the possibility to access a Dev Mode version (F1 Menu), and the ability to chose your starting Era, through a Command Line.
- Added an option to use non-exclusive Cultures during a game.
- Added a "Bug Report" button in the Main Menu and Pause Menu to allow you to report any occuring bug more easily.
- Added new stackable Neolithic Legacy Traits, one for each Era Star.
- Added new AI Personas to play against.
- Balanced existing AI Personas Difficulty Level, Strengths & Bias.
- Added a new Difficulty Level for AI Personas, as well as a feedback of that difficulty in the lobby.
- Added a random AI Personas selection in the lobby slots when starting a new game based on your last world Difficulty Level.
- Added all new and a few existing AI Personas as Avatar Preset.
- Added all Influencers Avatars as Avatar Preset.
- Added access to Community Scenarios through the Main Menu, Scenarios section.
- Added the possibility to buy more things with Influence in Outposts, such as Train Stations and Airports.
- Added a "Buy All" button for Luxury Resources.
- Reworked the way Public Ceremonies work to make them more interesting by adding a big resource bonus.
- Added an adjacency bonus on Holy Sites.
- Added a warning on a City pin when a Construction Queue is blocked.
- Added the automatic movement of the victorious Army in the center of the conquered City.
- Added an improvement that allows to load a save made with an inactive but owned DLC.
- Added an option to Raze a Main Plaza or a District.
- Added an option to remove Infrastructures.
- Added an improvement to ignore Train Stations and Airports in placement suggestion.
- Added a new icon for the Cultural Entente Embassy Agreement.
- Added a setting option to setup the density of Natural Wonders on the map.
- Added a setting option to change the map ratio.
- Added a setting option to change the spawn density of Independent People.
- Added the Endless Mod to Steam Workshop, as well as fixing compatibility issues.
- Added a new Main Menu background illustration.
- Balanced a lot of different Cultures from all previous DLCs and Tentpole game.
- Balanced the Transcendence Legacy Traits to make them more interesting by adding an Affinity bonus in addition to the existing Fame bonus.
- Balanced the Harappans Legacy Trait food bonus to only apply on dry grass tiles.
FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)
- Fixed an issue where Neolithic map curiosities bonuses were not received when the unit is spawned on them.
- Fixed an issue where claimed island territories displayed a 0% influence.
- Fixed an issue where the Era Star money value was displayed as negative value past 2.1 million gold.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the save to be corrupted and couldn't be loaded anymore.
- Fixed an issue where the End Turn was blocked because of an unskippable mandatory action on a Army movement.
- Fixed an issue where Liberating a City that has a Paper deposit cause a Pending Turn.
- Fixed an issue where Ransacking Satellites's and Space Exploration's Shared projects didn't cancel the construction.
- Fixed an issue where Iron Deposits could not be accessed with the Power Investor ability.
- Fixed an issue where Agreement were available with an enemy vassal if an agreement has been sent just before becoming a vassal.
- Fixed an issue where Salted Beef's bonus on upkeep was listed as Unknown in the breakdown.
- Fixed an issue where in a certain case a Cyclopean Fortress that was belonging to an enemy can keep its ZoC once the Player took the territory.
- Fixed an issue where often the Close button was missing in the Empire screen.
- Fixed an issue where the Polar Base tooltip did not include that it does not require to be adjacent to other districts.
- Fixed an issue where the Thermonuclear weapons did not unlock the Bring The Heat deed.
- Fixed an issue where the Mississippians' Legacy Trait wasn't computed in the Placement Preview.
- Fixed an issue where a session of a player ends just one turn after the player has reach Era VI.
- Fixed an issue where there were no loot when the Unit you finish a battle with dies even if there are other Units left alive.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where a save game that was started with the DLC-content cannot be loaded without an internet connection.
- Fixed an issue where an exception error was generated when a Client attacked another empires City when a few seconds were left on the End Turn timer.
- Fixed an issue where a Cultured Land deed is not unlocked when influencing an entire continent.
- Fixed an issue that occured when attempting to refresh the persona collection while having no internet connection.
- Fixed an issue where Decorations and Symbols are missing from Multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue where the applied functionality of the Trade Insurance and WorldWide Exchanges empire unlocks is unclear to the users.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect wording is displayed when an enemy army is poaching one of your Trade nodes.
- Fixed an issue where Violent Independent Peoples can ransack Trade Nodes of Empire they have a 2nd tier Treaty with.
- Fixed an issue where Maori emblematic Unit (Waka Taua) tooltip provided misleading information.
- Fixed an issue where Trade view's International Trade window doesn't correctly update when loading saves.
- Fixed an issue where Byzantines Emblematic Quarter only gives +1 Money per access to Horses instead of +2.
- Fixed an issue where "An Envious Eye" can trigger before the player has met any other Empire.
- Fixed an issue where disrupted Resource Deposits aren't listed in the ongoing Disruption in the Trade view.
- Fixed an issue where Temporary cities' Status are not applied on their last turn.
- Fixed an issue where the game doesn't remember player settings for World Generation.
- Fixed an issue where Stability from Units only applies after moving.
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect visual for Independent People Harbor was used on map scheme view.
- Fixed an issue where wrong Combat Strength value was displayed for destroyed Units in the Battle aftermath UI when fighting Independent People.
- Fixed an issue where there was a spelling mistake in "Formidable Steeds" culture trait.
- Fixed an issue where Manufacturies build condition mention counting the number of "Deposits" when it was counting "Access".
- Fixed an issue where unexpected visual appears on Porcelain deposit when building an extractor.
- Fixed an issue where Unit health and damage taken each turn is no longer displayed if the total is 0.
- Fixed an issue where Caribbean Pirates Main Plaza asset protrudes from the edge of a cliff under certain angles.
- Fixed an issue where loading a manual save causes Food, Industry, Money and Science prediction to ignore certain bonuses.
- Fixed an issue where an unclear message was displayed when trying to do an Air Strike using planes attached to an Aircraft Carrier in Battle.
- Fixed an issue where Faulua's sail becomes invisible depending of its orientation.
- Fixed an issue where the city of the Visigoths Independent People and the first City of the Spanish were both called "Toledo".
- Fixed an issue where Transcendence bonus was unclear.
- Fixed an issue where there is a Tile mismatch between the visual and actual location for parts of the Bungle Bungle Natural Wonder.
- Fixed an issue where the Public Ceremonies tooltip status where not localized.
- Fixed an issue where the winning siege Army didn't teleported to the city center after an instant resolve.
- Fixed an issue where the Reinforcement pin was showing even when a Battle was ongoing.
- Fixed an issue where an error on Razing District prevented it from downgrading to Ruins.
- Fixed an issue where you could assimilate an Independent People while your Main Plaza was under Siege.
- Fixed an issue where the Diplomat Transcendence bonus was reducing the Leverage action cost by less than 5%.
- Fixed an issue where the Avatar Presets of Influencers and Historical figures where editable.
- Balanced the gains on the Hunter and Growth Neolithic Era Star events.
- Fixed an issue where all folders in the mod.io folder where not fully remove when deleting mods.
