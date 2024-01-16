 Skip to content

Eternal Kingdom Battle Peak update for 16 January 2024

Ver.2.0.9 Update

Build 13131903

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Lighter download size on first launch
*All downloads will be performed
at the end of the tutorial or the second launch.

-"Simplification of character graphics" added to game settings

*Please see the announcement for more details about the update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1175211 Depot 1175211
  • Loading history…
