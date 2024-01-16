Patch v.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13127751 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Mercenaries!

After a long and grueling period for us, we’re finally able to release v0.3!

Gameplay:

Extermination mission Deserted has been added (no voice over).

Ultimate gauge now starts at 75% and loads much faster.

Unlocking primary weapons now requires total kills instead of weapon specific kills.

Pickup base range increased.

Base movement speed slightly increased.

Spawnling Spits now fly 40% slower. Instead of a fast traveling speed they spawn a poison pool on impact.

The Health Regeneration buff now ticks 4 times a second (was 1 tick per second). This makes the duration stat more valuable as the threshold for an extra health tick has become lower.

The total amount of health regenerated is now 24 health (was 15 health).

Muzzle Flash talent for Gun has been buffed, now travels much further than before.

Space Ripple has been buffed.

Sling Shot has been buffed.

Jet Fuel (Shotgun talent) now burns twice as long.

Quality of life:

Several tooltips have been updated.

A short input delay has been added to the level up screen to prevent players from accidentally choosing the wrong upgrade.

Some font sizes have been increased for better visibility on Steam Deck.

Tech stuff:

Drastic memory optimization.

Several sound concurrency issues have been resolved.

Major parts of the code have been refactored to prevent crashing and improve performance overall.

We hope you like these changes, there are more on the way so please stay patient with us!

Thank you all for the much needed support!

/Anjou & Veldt