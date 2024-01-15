Minor Update 1.203.6

Hello, Engineers!

For our Xbox community, you'll now find Space Engineers in your Microsoft Store library, making it easier than ever to dive back into the cosmos. What's even more thrilling is that if you already own Space Engineers on Xbox, you'll receive the Microsoft Store version automatically, at no extra cost. It's our way of saying thank you for being part of the Space Engineers journey.

With full crossplay, Microsoft Store users can team up with their Steam and PlayStation friends and explore Space Engineers on their platform of choice!

The universe is waiting, and whether you're a seasoned space engineer or a first-time explorer, this expansion to the Microsoft Store opens up a galaxy of possibilities. Embark on new adventures, craft incredible spacecraft, and join a thriving community that shares your passion for the cosmos.

Welcome to the next chapter of Space Engineers!

Features

Space Engineers released on Microsoft Store

Changed Xbox Lobby networking from XIM to EOS to facilitate connectivity between Windows Store version and Xbox lobbies

Updated SharpDX version to prevent audio issues on fresh Windows 10 and Windows 11 installations

Official Blueprints

Fixes & Improvements