PATCH NOTES:

Tweaked last battles to give you more time to hit the targets

Fixing some UI elements disappearing in low resolutions

Removing some very low resolutions from the supported list

Accepting WASD for UI navigation

Fixing controller not working when some pedals are connected

Reducing install size

Small camera fix

As always, we appreciate you folks reporting the things you find and we'll do what we can to investigate / fix. Thanks for the love!