Animation improvements and New Translations update!

Hey guys!

As you guys already know, our Helping the Hotties has 🇺🇸 English voice overs, but it is also translated to 🇨🇳 Chinese and 🇹🇷 Turkish thanks to you, our community.

Since you guys are playing it all around the world and you want to help translate it to other languages, we created a new way to make it happen. With your help we will translate two couples of languages at the time, starting with 🇫🇷 French, 🇮🇹 Italian, 🇵🇱 Polish and 🇷🇺 Russian.

At the moment they are in different stages of translation, but as soon as one is finished, we will replace it with a new, most requested, language. Since we want for these translations to be the most accurate, we are looking for native speakers, or someone who is fluent in those languages to apply for the roles of translator and proofreader

You can find more info about it on our Discord server:

Some of you reported issues with the game once the animations were displayed. Issues like animations lagging and your devices getting loud and hot (just like some of our hotties), so we found what caused the issue and with this update, that issue should be finaly solved. Please hit us up if you'll still be experiencing this or any other issues with the game.

Also, we heard about some of you not enjoying our current ending, so what we decided to do is ask you, our fans, for help. We will have a dedicated channel on our Discord where we will discuss how to improve it so it makes sense, and if we find a solution that will make the game better, we will do it.

Thank you again for your feedback and for your support!

Cheers!