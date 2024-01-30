 Skip to content

The Darkside Detective update for 30 January 2024

Release notes - The Darkside Detective - 2.66.835.9107

Build 13125011

Bugfixes

  • Issue with Dialogue not being in the correct state after Resetting the game, causing softlocks
  • Language: How to Play, controller screen layout is inconsistencies between languages
  • In Windowed Mode the Cursor doesn't Scale and Items don't Scale with everything else except when dragging them
  • Game won't save after completing the second case
  • Case 4: Possible to un-light the Nodes in a way you are not meant to
  • Case 7: Visual issue with Armelia's Portrait
  • Migration Issue with Save Files
  • Restarting a Case while Dialogue is on Screen will make Dialogue Choices unable to be interacted with
  • Item Hotspots can overlap inventory causing the wrong item to be picked up on smaller screens
  • Case 6: Leaving and re-entering a Screen makes the Tapestry Hotspot layer over the shopkeeper's Hotspot

Open link