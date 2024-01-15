Update 0.40.26 | Patch Notes

Hunters,

As the festive season wraps up in Zakov, we're rolling out update 0.40.26 with a few tweaks and fixes to keep your hunting smooth and challenging.

Patchnotes

🎅 Santa's Seasonal Visit Ends: Santa has packed up and returned to the North Pole, so he won't be spawning anymore.

🎒 Santa's Magical Backpack: The magic has faded! Ergonomics and speed buffs have been reduced to 0% from the festive 300%.

🎯 Quest Fix: The daily quest "Kill x amount of y enemies" had a hiccup, but no more! Kills are now properly counted towards quest progression.

🔮 Looking Ahead:

As we bid farewell to Santa, remember that there's always something exciting around the corner in ZERO Sievert. Controller support is getting closer every day, as are the UI functionality changes. We're also making further tweaks and additions to Gunplay 2.0. Plus, we've got even more thrilling content in the pipeline. Stay tuned for more updates and keep your survival skills sharp!

Happy Hunting! 🏹

--

