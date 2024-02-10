 Skip to content

Creator's Asteroid update for 10 February 2024

Super Update

Build 13122032

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Newly Added Maker Tiles:

Player Upgrades:

  • Hyperfocus - Charges energy to use other abilities and to reduce damage taken.
  • Super Shot - Shoot piercing shots with increased damage when Hyperfocused.
  • Super-Dash Boots - Break through certain blocks when Dashing at high speeds.
  • Attack Gray - Allows attacks to break Gray Blocks without clearing out enemies first.
  • Air-Jump Boot Bundles (2) - Air-Jump upgrades in bundles of 2 and 4.
  • Dash Boot Bundles (2) - Dash upgrades in bundles of 2 and 4.
  • Honeycomb Health Bundles (2) - Health upgrades in bundles of 2 and 4.
  • Lockpick Bundles (2) - Lockpick upgrades in bundles of 5 and 10.

Additional Tiles:

  • Lizard (16) - Enemies that run around spitting up Pillbug bombs.
  • Dash Blocks (9) - Blocks that can only be broken by a Super Dash.
  • Gel Block - Bouncy block that can be pierced by Super Shots, and grants extra jumping distance.
  • Super Spike - Stronger spike that deals extra damage when touched.
  • Fatal Spike - Powerful spike that causes an instant KO when touched.
  • Breakable Grapple Boxes (2) - Grapple Box variations that can be destroyed by attacks.
  • Grapple Box Dispensers (2) - Dispenses breakable Grapple Boxes.
Fixes and Improvements:

New Features:

  • Added a Maker Mode interface that displays all Tile Variations of the selected Tile.
  • Hovering over the map grid in Maker Mode shows a preview image of each Room.
  • Added a Loadout page on the Play pause menu that shows all collected upgrades and their info.
  • All collected upgrades' help-text on the Play HUD include any missing upgrade prerequisites.
  • Maximum available Health Points appear on the Play HUD beneath the current HP.
  • Save notifications appear when gameplay progress, Maker Rooms, or control settings are saved.

New Animations:

  • Player animations for fast Dash speeds, high jumps, and long falls.
  • Player animations for aiming up and aiming down while holding Focus.
  • Honey-Hive Player animations for flinching, aiming up, aiming down, and fast Dash speeds.
  • Turning animations for all Bosses and Enemies.
  • Turning animations for projectiles that can change direction (Fishbones, Wasps, Fireballs).
  • Minor flapping animations for winged projectiles (Bees, Flies, and Wasps).
  • Flashing animations for Pillbugs and Honey Bombs.
  • Movement animations for the Plesio boss's Fishbones.

Text Changes:

  • Renamed "Shot Upgrades" to "Attack Colors".
  • Renamed "Basic Jump" to "Jumping Boots".
  • Renamed "Basic Shot" to "Beehive Shot".
  • Clarified descriptions for color-based blocks and upgrades.
  • Clarified descriptions for Basic Upgrades (Jumping Boots, Beehive Shot, and Hyperfocus).
  • Updated Swimsuit and Attack Color upgrade descriptions to reflect them being passive upgrades.
  • Tweaked the text of other assorted Tile descriptions for better clarity.

Ability Adjustments:

  • Super Jump now needs the user to activate Hyperfocus before it can be used.
  • Proximity Warp is now activated when quickly tapping up/down, and not by holding up/down.
  • Dash speed now is tapered when running into an obstacle (rather than preserved).
  • Updated collisions between objects spawned from Dispensers and their Dispensers.
  • Added unique sound effect for Super Jump.

General Adjustments:

  • Reduced player character skipping while dashing across multiple flat tiles.
  • Deleting a Bubble in Maker Mode now only deletes its contained Upgrade if the button is held.
  • Rearranged some of the Maker Mode GUI buttons to make room for the Tile Variation GUI.
  • Updated Play HUD icon for Health Points to better match the Health Upgrade sprite.
  • Updated Play HUD icons for Basic Shot, Night Glasses, and Sun Glasses to match upgrade sprites.
  • Updated Play HUD icons for Lockpicks and Lock Key to occupy the same space.
  • Added Display Settings option to disable showing Save notifications.
  • Added "Focus" controls to the Pause screen's Controls menu (uses same input as Dash).
  • Player character now faces the opposite direction by default after performing a wall jump.
  • Updated sprite for the Floating Grapple Box.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the player to respawn at the wrong checkpoint in Maker Playtest.
  • Fixed paper and outline effects not displaying properly on the player character during KO.
  • Fixed the Cave Pickaxe and Free Warp upgrade controls not displaying properly when collected.
  • Fixed Tile Selections in Maker Mode not lining up properly when using a controller input.
  • Fixed the Floating Grapple Box description's missing text in Maker Mode.

