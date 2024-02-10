Super Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
Player Upgrades:
- Hyperfocus - Charges energy to use other abilities and to reduce damage taken.
- Super Shot - Shoot piercing shots with increased damage when Hyperfocused.
- Super-Dash Boots - Break through certain blocks when Dashing at high speeds.
- Attack Gray - Allows attacks to break Gray Blocks without clearing out enemies first.
- Air-Jump Boot Bundles (2) - Air-Jump upgrades in bundles of 2 and 4.
- Dash Boot Bundles (2) - Dash upgrades in bundles of 2 and 4.
- Honeycomb Health Bundles (2) - Health upgrades in bundles of 2 and 4.
- Lockpick Bundles (2) - Lockpick upgrades in bundles of 5 and 10.
Additional Tiles:
- Lizard (16) - Enemies that run around spitting up Pillbug bombs.
- Dash Blocks (9) - Blocks that can only be broken by a Super Dash.
- Gel Block - Bouncy block that can be pierced by Super Shots, and grants extra jumping distance.
- Super Spike - Stronger spike that deals extra damage when touched.
- Fatal Spike - Powerful spike that causes an instant KO when touched.
- Breakable Grapple Boxes (2) - Grapple Box variations that can be destroyed by attacks.
- Grapple Box Dispensers (2) - Dispenses breakable Grapple Boxes.
Fixes and Improvements:
New Features:
- Added a Maker Mode interface that displays all Tile Variations of the selected Tile.
- Hovering over the map grid in Maker Mode shows a preview image of each Room.
- Added a Loadout page on the Play pause menu that shows all collected upgrades and their info.
- All collected upgrades' help-text on the Play HUD include any missing upgrade prerequisites.
- Maximum available Health Points appear on the Play HUD beneath the current HP.
- Save notifications appear when gameplay progress, Maker Rooms, or control settings are saved.
New Animations:
- Player animations for fast Dash speeds, high jumps, and long falls.
- Player animations for aiming up and aiming down while holding Focus.
- Honey-Hive Player animations for flinching, aiming up, aiming down, and fast Dash speeds.
- Turning animations for all Bosses and Enemies.
- Turning animations for projectiles that can change direction (Fishbones, Wasps, Fireballs).
- Minor flapping animations for winged projectiles (Bees, Flies, and Wasps).
- Flashing animations for Pillbugs and Honey Bombs.
- Movement animations for the Plesio boss's Fishbones.
Text Changes:
- Renamed "Shot Upgrades" to "Attack Colors".
- Renamed "Basic Jump" to "Jumping Boots".
- Renamed "Basic Shot" to "Beehive Shot".
- Clarified descriptions for color-based blocks and upgrades.
- Clarified descriptions for Basic Upgrades (Jumping Boots, Beehive Shot, and Hyperfocus).
- Updated Swimsuit and Attack Color upgrade descriptions to reflect them being passive upgrades.
- Tweaked the text of other assorted Tile descriptions for better clarity.
Ability Adjustments:
- Super Jump now needs the user to activate Hyperfocus before it can be used.
- Proximity Warp is now activated when quickly tapping up/down, and not by holding up/down.
- Dash speed now is tapered when running into an obstacle (rather than preserved).
- Updated collisions between objects spawned from Dispensers and their Dispensers.
- Added unique sound effect for Super Jump.
General Adjustments:
- Reduced player character skipping while dashing across multiple flat tiles.
- Deleting a Bubble in Maker Mode now only deletes its contained Upgrade if the button is held.
- Rearranged some of the Maker Mode GUI buttons to make room for the Tile Variation GUI.
- Updated Play HUD icon for Health Points to better match the Health Upgrade sprite.
- Updated Play HUD icons for Basic Shot, Night Glasses, and Sun Glasses to match upgrade sprites.
- Updated Play HUD icons for Lockpicks and Lock Key to occupy the same space.
- Added Display Settings option to disable showing Save notifications.
- Added "Focus" controls to the Pause screen's Controls menu (uses same input as Dash).
- Player character now faces the opposite direction by default after performing a wall jump.
- Updated sprite for the Floating Grapple Box.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to respawn at the wrong checkpoint in Maker Playtest.
- Fixed paper and outline effects not displaying properly on the player character during KO.
- Fixed the Cave Pickaxe and Free Warp upgrade controls not displaying properly when collected.
- Fixed Tile Selections in Maker Mode not lining up properly when using a controller input.
- Fixed the Floating Grapple Box description's missing text in Maker Mode.
