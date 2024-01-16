Chivalry 2 Hotfix 2.9.2

Good morrow knights! A minor hotfix (2.9.2) has been released with balance adjustments to The Reclamation of Montcrux, fixes to the Crossparty Beta system, as well as a handful of general bug fixes.
General
- Fixed an issue where hitching would occur during extensive play sessions
- Fixed a small amount of unbuilt environmental lighting on Aberfell
- Fixed an issue where the gate would not rise after completing Stage 3 of Rudhelm
- Fixed an issue where the loading screen for Free-for-All Desert would use the Default art
- Fixed an issue where thrown weapons or objects would sometimes not deal damage
- Fixed an issue where the Arbalest crossbow textures would flicker after being thrown
- Fixed an issue where nobles would become stuck when spamming grab on Bridgetown
- Several crash fixes
Crossparties Beta
- [Xbox] Fixed an issue where a crash would occur while navigating the Social Tab
- [EGS] Fixed an issue where the party leader could not kick party members
- Improved reliability of friend online status
The Reclamation of Montcrux
Stage 1
- Removed instances of invisible collisions in front of the castle
- Improved rock collision and navigation
- Fixed an issue where player navigation would become untethered on certain walkable objects
Stage 2
- Fixed an instance of no collision present for the central tower wall
- Addressed an exploit where players could get on top of the towers
Stage 3
- Increased portcullis opening time from 20 seconds to 30 seconds
- Increased portcullis closing time from 10 seconds to 15 seconds
- Increased Attackers respawn time from 2 seconds to 4 seconds
- Fixed an issue where the portcullis would appear rising from the ground when standing above it
Stage 4
- Increased attack respawn time to 5
- Decreased defense respawn time to 7
