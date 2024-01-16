 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chivalry 2 update for 16 January 2024

Chivalry 2 Hotfix 2.9.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13122006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Good morrow knights! A minor hotfix (2.9.2) has been released with balance adjustments to The Reclamation of Montcrux, fixes to the Crossparty Beta system, as well as a handful of general bug fixes.

General

  • Fixed an issue where hitching would occur during extensive play sessions
  • Fixed a small amount of unbuilt environmental lighting on Aberfell
  • Fixed an issue where the gate would not rise after completing Stage 3 of Rudhelm
  • Fixed an issue where the loading screen for Free-for-All Desert would use the Default art
  • Fixed an issue where thrown weapons or objects would sometimes not deal damage
  • Fixed an issue where the Arbalest crossbow textures would flicker after being thrown
  • Fixed an issue where nobles would become stuck when spamming grab on Bridgetown
  • Several crash fixes

Crossparties Beta

  • [Xbox] Fixed an issue where a crash would occur while navigating the Social Tab
  • [EGS] Fixed an issue where the party leader could not kick party members
  •  Improved reliability of friend online status

The Reclamation of Montcrux

Stage 1

  • Removed instances of invisible collisions in front of the castle
  • Improved rock collision and navigation
  • Fixed an issue where player navigation would become untethered on certain walkable objects

Stage 2

  • Fixed an instance of no collision present for the central tower wall
  • Addressed an exploit where players could get on top of the towers

Stage 3

  • Increased portcullis opening time from 20 seconds to 30 seconds
  • Increased portcullis closing time from 10 seconds to 15 seconds
  • Increased Attackers respawn time from 2 seconds to 4 seconds
  • Fixed an issue where the portcullis would appear rising from the ground when standing above it

Stage 4

  • Increased attack respawn time to 5
  • Decreased defense respawn time to 7

Changed files in this update

Depot 1824221 Depot 1824221
  • Loading history…
Depot 1915500 Depot 1915500
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link