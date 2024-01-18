Around the World in 80 Days - Boarding Now!

Bienvenue, touristes!

Welcome aboard "Walkabout Mini Golf: Around the World in 80 Days", the brand new and final course in our Jules Verne trilogy.



So pack your trunks, put on your best fineries, and prepare to make your way to the gate.



Now you're ready to putt around our Parisian wonder the "Port Eiffel" - a humorous and heartfelt homage to the Guilded Age, the wonders of air travel, and to Jules Verne's fantastical fiction.



Step back in time while taking in the sights above 1889 Paris during the World Fair, putting around the 18 holes of our new course in both Easy Mode and Hard Mode.



Leisurely find 18 collectible lost balls hidden at each hole, complete our Foxhunt, pick up a commemorative souvenir putter, and dress the Parisian part of the period in our new bowler hat, elephant balloon, and other delightful avatar additions.



Ah oui? Still want more information? Then read our patch notes below.

The Original Gothic rain change has been addressed and fixed.

For the few of you still experiencing time outs on Meow Wolf's hole 18, please join us on Discord below and open a support ticket.

Once you'vr boarded our new course, share your excitement with us on Instagram, Twitter/X, and Facebook. You can also join fellow passengers on [Discord. ](discord.gg/wmg)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1408230/Walkabout_Mini_Golf_VR/