 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conan Exiles update for 16 January 2024

Age of War Chapter 3 Hotfix 2 Patch Notes (2024.01.16)

Share · View all patches · Build 13120455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New hotfix available (2024.01.16)

  • Removed a method for creating floating ceilings
  • Addressed several undermesh locations and a method for travel from undermesh bases

  • New server setting: BuildingValidationEnabled (true/false) - false by default
  • Setting this to “true” will upon server startup destroy any building piece with no stability
  • Note to server admins: consider carefully whether to turn this on or not, and perhaps testing locally first, as constructions made before more recent bug fixes might be impacted

  • Yamatai Floor Pillow is now located in the “Decorative” category in the construction hammer menu to avoid confusion about functionality
  • Armor display stands now correctly show the armors’ dyed looks
  • Armor display stands no longer turn partially invisible upon loading
  • Female armor display stand once again reflects gravity
  • Vanir Chieftain Hammer now displays correctly on a display rack

  • Dead Leg and The Glasser now correctly requires an improved workbench (or better) to be crafted

  • Jhebbal Sag is no longer invulnerable to projectile attacks

  • Camels can now be placed in stables
  • Prisoners rescued from cages on Isle of Siptah will no longer be ungrateful and just walk away
  • Thralls now consistently turn to face their enemies before taking a swing at them
  • Thralls assigned to bar stools (and other less important objects) now return to their correct position after a bar fight (and other less important activities)

  • Purge Demolishers have been toned down

  • The Siege of al-Merayah
  • Fixed a condition where the siege would not reset properly
  • Resets no longer keeps additional surviving defenders around for next time
  • Vanquishing Commander Bak-Nimlot now provides less XP
  • Commander Bak-Nimlot is now always audible over other sounds
  • Added a short delay on the final fanfareVoidforge weapons no longer disappear from corpses on Isle of Siptah
  • Purge bases will no longer spawn outside the Curse Wall
  • The “Craft a trap” journey step now resolves when placing a trap using the construction hammer
  • Fixed visual on Corsair Cutlass basket-hilt when viewed from a bit farther away

  • Data Collection Policy prompt will now open in a browser if Steam Overlay is disabled
  • Setting for auto-facing on attack removed as it was no longer used

Changed files in this update

Conan Exiles Content Depot 440901
  • Loading history…
Conan Exiles Binaries Depot 440902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link