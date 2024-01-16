Age of War Chapter 3 Hotfix 2 Patch Notes (2024.01.16)

New hotfix available (2024.01.16)
- Removed a method for creating floating ceilings
- Addressed several undermesh locations and a method for travel from undermesh bases
- New server setting: BuildingValidationEnabled (true/false) - false by default
- Setting this to “true” will upon server startup destroy any building piece with no stability
- Note to server admins: consider carefully whether to turn this on or not, and perhaps testing locally first, as constructions made before more recent bug fixes might be impacted
- Yamatai Floor Pillow is now located in the “Decorative” category in the construction hammer menu to avoid confusion about functionality
- Armor display stands now correctly show the armors’ dyed looks
- Armor display stands no longer turn partially invisible upon loading
- Female armor display stand once again reflects gravity
- Vanir Chieftain Hammer now displays correctly on a display rack
- Dead Leg and The Glasser now correctly requires an improved workbench (or better) to be crafted
- Jhebbal Sag is no longer invulnerable to projectile attacks
- Camels can now be placed in stables
- Prisoners rescued from cages on Isle of Siptah will no longer be ungrateful and just walk away
- Thralls now consistently turn to face their enemies before taking a swing at them
- Thralls assigned to bar stools (and other less important objects) now return to their correct position after a bar fight (and other less important activities)
- Purge Demolishers have been toned down
- The Siege of al-Merayah
- Fixed a condition where the siege would not reset properly
- Resets no longer keeps additional surviving defenders around for next time
- Vanquishing Commander Bak-Nimlot now provides less XP
- Commander Bak-Nimlot is now always audible over other sounds
- Added a short delay on the final fanfareVoidforge weapons no longer disappear from corpses on Isle of Siptah
- Purge bases will no longer spawn outside the Curse Wall
- The “Craft a trap” journey step now resolves when placing a trap using the construction hammer
- Fixed visual on Corsair Cutlass basket-hilt when viewed from a bit farther away
- Data Collection Policy prompt will now open in a browser if Steam Overlay is disabled
- Setting for auto-facing on attack removed as it was no longer used
