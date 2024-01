Share · View all patches · Build 13097284 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 15:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Now [Twinkle Hunter] is fully released!

Use more various weapons and equipments to hunt more various enemies!

To celebrate the full release, There will be a 20% discount for two weeks, Jan 19th~Feb 2nd. You can get [Twinkle Hunter] cheaper during the event.